Police searching for suspects in wild hit-and-run in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are searching for two men responsible for a chaotic hit-and-run crash in the downtown core Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., a stolen vehicle was travelling on 9 Avenue S.E. when it collided with a car in the intersection at 4 Street S.E., police said.

The stolen vehicle continued on and struck another vehicle in the same intersection.

Two men then got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away. They had a dog, possibly a pit bull, with them, CPS said.

Police said the men then approached a black Ford F150 at the scene, opened the door and asked the driver for a ride to the hospital. But they jumped out a short time later and continued to flee.

A woman in one of the damaged vehicles was hurt in the collision.

“Just a very slight injury, thank goodness, to the arm of the female in the Smart Car,” said Sgt. Andy Woodward of the Calgary Police Service.

Police said it’s possible one of the suspects was injured and may be having difficulty breathing.

Their whereabouts are unknown.

One is described as having short hair or possibly a shaved head, braces on his teeth, tattoos on both arms and was wearing a light-coloured sleeveless shirt.

The second suspect had short, dark hair, was possibly tanned, and was wearing a khaki-coloured T-shirt.

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance video and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.

Police said the stolen sedan was reported to them about one hour before the collision. It’s believed it was taken from an auto body shop in the 5900 block of Macleod Trail S.E.

Police said they also received multiple calls about it speeding just prior to the crash.