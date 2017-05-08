Crime
May 8, 2017 4:50 pm
Updated: May 8, 2017 5:00 pm

‘Shatter’ and other marijuana derivatives seized by ALERT Calgary

By Reporter  Global News

Marijuana and other drugs seized by ALERT Calgary

ALERT
A A

Three search warrants executed in Calgary last week resulted in the seizure of more than $370,000 in drugs, primarily marijuana and marijuana derivatives.

The search warrants were executed by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) with help from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

After searching two homes and a vehicle last week, officers found 3,400 packages of cannabis resin, also known as “shatter,” and nearly 400 packages of other high-potent marijuana derivatives.

More than three kilograms of marijuana were also seized.

Story continues below

ALERT called it a significant seizure.

“We’re basically taking $370,000 of drugs off the street, which hits the people involved in its trafficking in the pocketbook,” said Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy with ALERT Calgary.

Cannabis resin contains higher concentrations of THC, making it significantly more potent than regular marijuana.

It’s produced by using flammable gasses like butane, making it a fire risk.

ALERT also seized psilocybin mushrooms and hashish.

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized is approximately $370,000.

Kyle Mattson, 27, faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: $55K in drugs, 11 guns seized in southern Alberta raids

IMG_0032_RGB_crop

Drugs seized by Alert Calgary

ALERT
IMG_0052_RGB_crop

Drugs seized by Alert Calgary

ALERT
IMG_0054_RGB_crop

Drugs seized by Alert Calgary

ALERT

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta law enforcement
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams
ALERT
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Cannabis Resin
CPS
Drugs
drugs seized
Hashish
Marijuana
Marijuana Derivatives
psilocybin mushrooms
shatter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News