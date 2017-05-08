‘Shatter’ and other marijuana derivatives seized by ALERT Calgary

Three search warrants executed in Calgary last week resulted in the seizure of more than $370,000 in drugs, primarily marijuana and marijuana derivatives.

The search warrants were executed by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) with help from the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

After searching two homes and a vehicle last week, officers found 3,400 packages of cannabis resin, also known as “shatter,” and nearly 400 packages of other high-potent marijuana derivatives.

More than three kilograms of marijuana were also seized.

ALERT called it a significant seizure.

“We’re basically taking $370,000 of drugs off the street, which hits the people involved in its trafficking in the pocketbook,” said Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy with ALERT Calgary.

Cannabis resin contains higher concentrations of THC, making it significantly more potent than regular marijuana.

It’s produced by using flammable gasses like butane, making it a fire risk.

ALERT also seized psilocybin mushrooms and hashish.

The estimated street value of all the drugs seized is approximately $370,000.

Kyle Mattson, 27, faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

