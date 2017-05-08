Man, woman accused in Edmonton toddler homicide to appear in court

The two people accused in the death of a 19-month-old toddler last month in north Edmonton are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Joey Stanley Crier, 26, and Tasha-Lee Mack, 25, are charged with one count each of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failing to provide necessaries of life. Crier is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The body of Anthony Joseph Raine was discovered Friday, April 21 next to Good Shepherd Anglican Church in north Edmonton. Investigators determined the boy’s remains were left there three days earlier, on Tuesday, April 18.

EXCLUSIVE: Family of accused killer speaks out; doesn’t know if toddler was alive while at their house

Police said the cause of the boy’s death was trauma to the head, adding the autopsy revealed the child had bruises all over his body.

Police said the accused were the toddler’s guardians: Crier was the boy’s father and Mack is Crier’s girlfriend. Last month, Edmonton police said there was no indication that Children’s Services had ever been involved with this family.

Crier and Mack first appeared in court via CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre on April 24, when the case was put over until May 8.

