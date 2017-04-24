Father charged with murder in Edmonton toddler death

The father of a 19-month-old toddler found dead Friday has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police arrested the 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman Saturday, after releasing suspect photos as well as images of the clothes the boy was found in.

The body of Anthony Joseph Raine was discovered Friday afternoon next to Good Shepherd Anglican Church in north Edmonton. Investigators later determined the boy’s remains were left in the three days earlier, on Tuesday, April 18.

The boy’s aunt, Brandi Raine, said Anthony, who was born in September 2015, had been staying with his father while his mom was going to school.

The boy’s mother was informed of her son’s death when police officers knocked on her door in Maskwacis late Saturday night, Raine said. The boy’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of a funeral.

After the arrests, police thanked both the public and the Edmonton Transit System for their help.

An autopsy is being conducted Monday, and more information is expected from police in the afternoon.

Joey Stanley Crier and Tasha Mack are charged with one count each of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failing to provide necessaries of life. Crier is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Crier and Mack appeared in court Monday morning via CCTV and the case was put over until May 8.

Edmonton police have not confirmed any relationship between the Crier and Mack and Anthony Raine, but family members said Crier was his biological father.