Crime
April 21, 2017 6:17 pm
Updated: April 21, 2017 6:41 pm

Police investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road Friday, April 21, 2017.

Global News
A A

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death on the north side of the city.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, police said they were investigating a death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road.

At least seven police vehicles were on scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., near Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

suspicious-death2

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road Friday, April 21, 2017.

Global News
suspicious-death3

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road Friday, April 21, 2017.

Global News
suspicious-death

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road Friday, April 21, 2017.

Global News
suspicious-death4

Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road Friday, April 21, 2017.

Global News

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Castle Downs Road
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
Edmonton Suspicious Death
Good Shepherd Anglican Church
North Edmonton Death
Suspicious Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News