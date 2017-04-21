Police investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton
A A
Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death on the north side of the city.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, police said they were investigating a death in the area of 155 Avenue and Castle Downs Road.
At least seven police vehicles were on scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., near Good Shepherd Anglican Church.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.