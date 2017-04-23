Crime
April 23, 2017 9:33 pm
Updated: April 23, 2017 9:37 pm

Toddler found dead at north Edmonton church identified

By Reporter  Global News

Anthony Joseph Raine was found dead at a north Edmonton church Friday.

Global News has learned the identity of the young boy whose body was found in northeast Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Family has identified the toddler as Anthony Joseph Raine.

The boy’s mother posted photos of the toddler on a memorial page on social media.

The toddler’s body was discovered next to Good Shepherd Anglican Church Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe the boy was left in the area of 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road on Tuesday between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m.

Police arrested two people in relation to the toddler’s death on Saturday. A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman have been taken into custody and police say charges are pending against both individuals as they work to determine the exact relationship between the pair and the young boy.

Church officials said a vigil for the toddler is being planned for later this week. Details are expected on Monday.

An autopsy has also been scheduled for Monday morning.

Anthony Joseph Raine

Anthony Joseph Raine

With files from Shallima Maharaj and Jennifer Ivanov

