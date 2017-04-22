Crime
April 22, 2017 7:13 pm
Updated: April 22, 2017 8:16 pm

Edmonton police looking for persons of interest in toddler death

Police released three pictures of two people seen pushing a stroller.

Edmonton police are searching for two people in connection to the death of a toddler who was found in north Edmonton on Friday.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death of toddler in north Edmonton: ‘Someone out there is missing this little boy

Police released three pictures of two people seen pushing a stroller – a man with a dark, short beard wearing a hat and dark hoodie, as well as a woman wearing a hat with shoulder length hair and a dark jacket. The surveillance photos were taken Monday.

Investigators believe the little boy, who is estimated to be 20 months old, was left in the area of 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road on Tuesday between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m.

The boy’s body was discovered next to a church Friday afternoon. Police have referred to the death as “suspicious.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning. The toddler still has not been identified.

Items of clothing found by a young boy who was found dead in north Edmonton on April 21, 2017.

In an attempt to identify the boy, police have released photos of clothing found on the toddler: a snowsuit, a Batman shirt and runners. Photos of the clothing items can be seen in a photo gallery above.

Anyone who recognizes the toddler’s clothing items is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

-with files from Phil Heidenreich and Caley Ramsay

