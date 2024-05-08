Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada appoints longtime journalist Joyce Napier as ambassador to Vatican

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis struggles before weekly general audience'
Pope Francis struggles before weekly general audience
RELATED: Pope Francis struggles before weekly general audience – Mar 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Longtime Ottawa journalist Joyce Napier is headed to the Vatican as Canada’s new ambassador.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced Napier’s appointment and says she will work to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples in the new role.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Napier’s 40-year career as a journalist included time at The Canadian Press, CBC, The Globe and Mail, La Presse, Radio-Canada and CTV.

She is the only person to have been a parliamentary bureau chief for both an English and a French network.

Trending Now

Napier’s biography says she was born in Montreal and raised in Rome before moving back to Canada as a young woman.

She speaks French, English and Italian along with some Spanish and Arabic.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices