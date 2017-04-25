Vigil for toddler Anthony Raine at Edmonton church Tuesday night

A memorial is growing and a vigil ceremony will be held Tuesday night for the toddler found dead last week in north Edmonton.

A collection of flowers, toys and stuffed animals, balloons and messages of grief is growing outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church, where the body of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine was discovered Friday.

READ MORE: Father charged with murder in Edmonton toddler death

A vigil will be held Tuesday night at the church, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Anglican Diocese of Edmonton said all members of the community are welcome to attend.

“One of the primary reasons for having this vigil is a lot of people are hurting, a lot of people are sad,” The Very Reverend Neil Gordon said. “And so we’re having this time at the church to gather, to smudge, to pray, to light a candle.”

The church is located at 15495 Castle Downs Road.

The toddler’s remains were found Friday afternoon in the church yard, but police said they had been there for three days before being discovered. “He likely passed before he was placed at the church,” Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter with the EPS Homicide Section said.

Homicide detectives said the cause of the boy’s death was trauma.

Hunter said Anthony had “bruises all over his body” and police have yet to determine a motive for the “heinous crime.”

“He was living a terrible life full of violence and one that is incredibly sad and you don’t even want to speak about,” Hunter said. “I’m a dad with three kids; it lays heavy on everyone.”

WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Police Service news conference Monday afternoon with Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter from the EPS Homicide Section.

Joey Stanley Crier, 26, and Tasha-Lee Mack, 25, are charged with one count each of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, assault and failing to provide necessaries of life. Crier is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Police said both were the toddler’s guardians. Hunter said Crier was the boy’s father and Mack is Crier’s girlfriend.

The boy’s aunt, Brandi Raine, said Anthony, who was born in September 2015, had been staying with his father while his mom was going to school.

A statement from the Raine family Monday night said there was a an informal arrangement between both parents:

“While Anthony was in the care of his father, it was assumed that adequate care was being provided and there was no need for concern. While he was on visitations with his maternal family he was provided with great love and care,” part of the statement said.

READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death of toddler in north Edmonton: ‘Someone out there is missing this little boy’

It went on to ask for privacy and respect for the grieving family: “Anthony will be greatly missed and his little soul needs to be able to rest in peace.”

A GoFundMe page collecting money for the boy’s funeral expenses said the child’s mom is Dalyce Raine from the Louis Bull reserve, which is one of the four First Nations that make up the Maskwacis community in central Alberta.