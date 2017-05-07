U.S. Army veteran accused of killing therapy dog found dead in apparent suicide

A 23-year-old U.S. Army veteran who was accused of fatally shooting her service dog has been found dead in her home in an apparent suicide, according to local media reports.

Marinna Rollins was found dead by friends in her home in Fayetteville, N.C., WCSH 6 reports. Police said she died around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

A gruesome video circulating online since late April appeared to show Rollins tying her pit bull “Huey” — who she also named “Camboui” — to a tree and shooting it five times at close range, while her boyfriend Jarren Heng, 25, an active serviceman, filmed the scene.

READ MORE: 4 years later, U.S. Army veteran reunited with dog he served with in Afghanistan

The couple were seen laughing at the dog’s corpse before dragging it to a shallow grave, the Fayetteville Observer reported. They were later charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy.

Rollins previously told friends that she was searching for a new home for the dog because caring for him was becoming too expensive.

“Sad he has to go, but he will be much happier where he is heading off to,” she wrote on Facebook on April 17, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

READ MORE: Former staff member accuses Edmonton veterinarian of hitting his own dogs

Rollins suffered from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and Huey was her emotional support animal, authorities told WRAL.

The video below shows former Pte. Rollins, then stationed in Dongducheon, South Korea, sending a 2014 holiday greeting to her hometown of Windham, Maine.