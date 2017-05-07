This week on Focus Montreal: May 6

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to people who are shaping our community, and brings their stories into focus.

It airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we're meeting this week on Focus Montreal:

Montreal 375



Wednesday, May 17, is the date that Montreal turns 375 years old.

A number of special events are planned that day, most notably,the illumination of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Just in time for summer, the city’s big birthday bash will run right through to Sept. 2, with hundreds of activities scheduled to take place all summer long.

The city’s master of ceremonies for all those events, Mayor Denis Coderre, sat down with senior anchor Jamie Orchard to discuss the festivities.

For a full list of all the events, shows and activities, visit the city’s website at 375mtl.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2



Ten years after the historic success of Bon Cop Bad Cop, Patrick Huard and Colm Feore are reuniting for a sequel.

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2 is set to hit theatres May 12.

The pair dropped by Focus Montreal earlier this week to talk about their collaboration.

Swing into Spring



Shield of Athena, is a non-profit organization that provides shelter to victims of family violence.

May 17, the Shield is holding a fundraiser benefiting its network services and their second step shelter.

The Swing into Spring event is an evening of song and dance, where guests are sure to be entertained.

Shield of Athena executive director Melpa Kamateros joined Orchard to discuss the upcoming fundraiser.

To learn more about the organization, or to purchase tickets for the Swing into Spring event, visit the Shield of Athena website.