Saskatchewan Huskies football coaches adjusting to new surroundings

Spring camp is a chance for Saskatchewan Huskies football recruits to make a good first impression, but they aren’t the only ones adjusting to their surroundings this year.

The Dogs coaching staff is full of new faces as a new era begins for the football program.

First-year head coach Scott Flory has assembled a staff that features nine new members, including all three co-ordinators, who have a wide range of experience.

Flory said with their backgrounds, they all bring something to the table, including teaching and developing young talent on the team.

“I think it’s a great mix,” Flory said.

“We’ve had meetings and everybody’s communicating really well. We’ll see how it translates on the field here.”

Offensive co-ordinator Marcus Crandell has held the same role in the CFL while defensive co-ordinator Warren Muzika spent nearly a decade on the Saskatoon Hilltops staff.

Crandell emphasized that by working together, not only will the players get better but also the coaches.

“We’re going to help them be better but they’re going to help us get better as well so all of us working together, all right we’re going get it done,” Crandell said.

Meanwhile special teams co-ordinator Jerry Friesen is a former national coach of the year.

The group is using the spring camp to gel together just as much as the players are.

Spring camp winds up Sunday morning with the green and white scrimmage. Kick-off is at 10:30 a.m. CT at Griffiths Stadium.