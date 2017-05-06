Drugs and guns seized in Saskatchewan drug bust

Three people have been charged after police seized cocaine, meth and guns in a southeast Saskatchewan drug bust.

Members of Saskatchewan’s combined forces special enforcement unit carried out the bust on Friday in the communities of Arcola and Carlyle.

They were aided by members of the RCMP emergency response team, the national weapon enforcement support team and Carlyle RCMP.

Police said a search of two homes also turned up cash.

Daryl William McIvor, 32, from Manor, and Adrian Christopher Nery, 31, from Arcola, are charged with careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Nery is also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of meth and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in Estevan provincial court on Monday morning.

Alyssia Dawn Normandin, 32, from Arcola, is facing five charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

She has been released from custody on conditions and will appear in court on June 28.