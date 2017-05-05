3 facing drug trafficking charges after 4 search warrants in Saskatoon, Waldheim

Three people are facing charges after an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) arrested a man and a woman in the intersection of Violet Avenue and 112th Street in Saskatoon.

As a result of the arrests, police executed search warrants at Saskatoon residences in the 700-block of Childers Crescent, 700-block of Melrose Avenue and 300-block of Arscott Crescent.

The fourth search warrant took place in Waldheim, Sask.

In total, officers seized 212 grams of methamphetamine, 407 grams of cocaine, 481 grams of cannabis resin and 14 grams of marijuana. An assault rifle and around $30,000 were also seized.

A 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. The 20-year-old man is also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis resin and possession of proceeds of property over $5,000.

A 34-year-old man is facing offences that include possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of proceeds of property under $5,000.

The mandate of CFSEU is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute organized crime enterprises.