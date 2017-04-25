Crime
April 25, 2017 9:21 am

Cocaine seized in Prince Albert, Sask. area drug bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert, Sask. man charged a second time with cocaine trafficking.

Supplied / CFSEU Saskatchewan
A A

A Prince Albert, Sask., man is facing another charge of cocaine trafficking after a drug bust last week.

Members of the combined forces special enforcement unit (CFSEU) searched a rural home near the northern Saskatchewan city on Friday.

Officers said they seized 246 grams of cocaine, four grams of marijuana and three-thousand dollars.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Fentanyl, meth seized in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

Kole Marchant, 28, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Marchant was charged in November 2016 with conspiracy to traffic cocaine after a five-month long investigation by CFSEU dubbed Project Kahuna.

Officers seized 1,035 grams of cocaine along with marijuana, cash, vehicles and electronics following searches of five homes in and around Prince Albert on Nov. 20, 2016.

Seven people were arrested in what CFSEU called a “sophisticated drug distribution network.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFSEU
Cocaine
Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit
Drug Bust
Kole Marchant
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News