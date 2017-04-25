Cocaine seized in Prince Albert, Sask. area drug bust

A Prince Albert, Sask., man is facing another charge of cocaine trafficking after a drug bust last week.

Members of the combined forces special enforcement unit (CFSEU) searched a rural home near the northern Saskatchewan city on Friday.

Officers said they seized 246 grams of cocaine, four grams of marijuana and three-thousand dollars.

READ MORE: Fentanyl, meth seized in Prince Albert, Sask. drug bust

Kole Marchant, 28, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and breach of recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Marchant was charged in November 2016 with conspiracy to traffic cocaine after a five-month long investigation by CFSEU dubbed Project Kahuna.

Officers seized 1,035 grams of cocaine along with marijuana, cash, vehicles and electronics following searches of five homes in and around Prince Albert on Nov. 20, 2016.

Seven people were arrested in what CFSEU called a “sophisticated drug distribution network.”