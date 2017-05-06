Trump brushes aside Trudeau trade penalty threats over softwood lumber

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration says it won’t be swayed by trade threats from the Canadian government, after the northern neighbour warned it could start targeting American industries if the softwood lumber dispute drags on.

The administration’s commerce secretary issued a statement Saturday saying those threats will not influence the course of action the U.S. takes in the lumber dispute.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the decision to slap duties averaging 20 per cent on Canadian lumber was based on the facts presented – not on political calculations.

The U.S. has contended for decades that Canada’s lumber companies are unfairly subsidized through what it claims is cheap access to public land. The issue has repeatedly resulted in disputes that include duties, lawsuits, and temporary settlements.

The Canadian government now says it wants a long-term settlement – or else.

It’s preparing to target specific industries in the U.S. to put pressure on those American backing a hard line on lumber.