Features
May 5, 2017 8:46 pm

‘Our house is whole again’: son’s ashes returned to Alberta mother

By Reporter  Global News

Baby Damian's ashes in the beige urn on the left side of the photo are now back with his mother.

Supplied: Emileigh Martel
A A

It took three weeks, but a Drayton Valley mother finally has her son’s stolen ashes back.

“It’s the most incredible feeling. My son is finally home again. He’s going to be safe here,” Emileigh Martel said.

“When his ashes got stolen it was like a piece of me got ripped away. Now it feels like that piece is put back. Our house is whole again.”

Baby Damian’s urn was inside a truck that was stolen from a parking lot in Edmonton on April 13 and Martel feared she’d never get his ashes back.

READ MORE: Alberta mother pleads for return of baby son’s stolen ashes

“Obviously they saw the posting that I shared, with the interview you guys did, because they returned them,” she said.

Martel said it was a huge relief when she got the call from the RCMP, saying a church volunteer brought the urn to a detachment.

Damian died just a week after being born in June 2015.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Ashes
Baby
baby boy
Damian
Drayton Valley
son's ashes stolen
Stolen
stolen ashes
Stolen urn
urn

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News