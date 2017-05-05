‘Our house is whole again’: son’s ashes returned to Alberta mother

It took three weeks, but a Drayton Valley mother finally has her son’s stolen ashes back.

“It’s the most incredible feeling. My son is finally home again. He’s going to be safe here,” Emileigh Martel said.

“When his ashes got stolen it was like a piece of me got ripped away. Now it feels like that piece is put back. Our house is whole again.”

Baby Damian’s urn was inside a truck that was stolen from a parking lot in Edmonton on April 13 and Martel feared she’d never get his ashes back.

“Obviously they saw the posting that I shared, with the interview you guys did, because they returned them,” she said.

Martel said it was a huge relief when she got the call from the RCMP, saying a church volunteer brought the urn to a detachment.

Damian died just a week after being born in June 2015.