Alberta mother pleads for return of baby son’s stolen ashes

A truck and trailer stolen Thursday night from an Edmonton parking lot contained the ashes of a young boy, now the young boy’s mother is hoping for a change of heart from the thief.

“I’m feeling really hopeless,” Emiliegh Martel told Global News. “I would do anything to get them back.”

Martel said her former fiancé’s 1993 White GMC truck with a gooseneck flat deck trailer hooked on the back, was taken at Yellowhead Trail and 149th street. Inside there was a small beige urn that contained the ashes of her baby boy, Damian, who died a week after he was born in June of 2015.

“It was hard enough losing him,” she said. “I’m completely devastated.”

Martel said the beige box was between four and five inches tall. A heart is etched on the side with the words ‘Forever in our Hearts’.