May 5, 2017 5:37 pm

Crash victim from St. Catharines was impaired by drugs and alcohol: Police

Police and paramedics respond to a serious crash in Hamilton on January 4, 2017.

A toxicology report shows a St. Catharines man was impaired by a combination of alcohol and drugs before he was killed in a crash in east Hamilton.

The driver, 27, was involved in an early-morning crash in the area of Queenston Road and Main Street East on Jan. 4.

Hamilton police say speed was also a factor, alleging the driver was going 160 km/h in a 60 zone, before smashing into a concrete pole.

The passenger, a 25-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital by paramedics and later released.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

