Crash victim from St. Catharines was impaired by drugs and alcohol: Police
A A
A toxicology report shows a St. Catharines man was impaired by a combination of alcohol and drugs before he was killed in a crash in east Hamilton.
The driver, 27, was involved in an early-morning crash in the area of Queenston Road and Main Street East on Jan. 4.
Hamilton police say speed was also a factor, alleging the driver was going 160 km/h in a 60 zone, before smashing into a concrete pole.
The passenger, a 25-year-old man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
He was transported to the hospital by paramedics and later released.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.