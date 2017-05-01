More tax relief available for homeowners affected by Fort McMurray wildfire

Families living in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo whose homes were impacted by the Fort McMurray wildfire last spring are getting another tax break from the government.

The Alberta government announced Monday an additional $2 million in compensation for residents for the 2017 education property tax. Earlier this year, the government committed $5.1 to 2016 property tax relief.

“Our government has stood with the people of Wood Buffalo since the start of this disaster and we will continue to do so during the recovery,” Minister of Municipal Affairs Shaye Anderson said in a release.

“This relief is one of many ways that our government is providing support during the rebuilding of this strong and resilient community.”

It’s estimated the May 2016 wildfire destroyed 2,500 homes.

An estimated 88,000 people were forced estimated 88,000 people from their homes when the entire Fort McMurray area was evacuated on May 3, 2016.

One year later, residents are still working to rebuild their community that was devastated by the fire.

“We welcome this support for residents of Wood Buffalo as we approach the one-year anniversary of the wildfire. We will continue to work with the Government of Alberta to ensure a successful recovery for the people of our community,” said Mayor Melissa Blake in a release.

In total, the provincial government has given $743 million to help the municipality rebuild after the fire.