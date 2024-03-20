Menu

Canada

Book about Fort McMurray wildfire shortlisted for Shaughnessy Cohen Prize

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2024 10:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfires trending upwards in past decade'
Alberta wildfires trending upwards in past decade
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 2023) Wildfires have been raging across Alberta for months, a trend we’re seeing going upwards in the past decade. Author John Vaillant has been taking a closer look at the wildfires in our province following the fire in Fort McMurray in 2016. He joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about his book "Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast." – May 29, 2023
John Vaillant’s bestselling book about the Fort McMurray wildfire is shortlisted for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize for Political Writing.

“Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast” is one of five non-fiction books in the running for the $25,000 award, which is administered by the Writers’ Trust of Canada.

It previously won the prestigious U.K.-based Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction.

The other finalists for the Shaughnessy Cohen Prize include “Not Here: Why American Democracy Is Eroding and How Canada Can Protect Itself” by Rob Goodman and “Indictment: The Criminal Justice System on Trial” by Benjamin Perrin.

Also in the running are “Canada: Beyond Grudges, Grievances, and Disunity” by Donald J. Savoie and “The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together as Things Fall Apart” by Astra Taylor.

The award, which will be handed out at the Politics and the Pen gala on May 7, goes to a work of political writing that “has the potential to shape or influence thinking on Canadian political life.”

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

