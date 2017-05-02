Testimony to continue Tuesday at William Sandeson murder trial

Testimony in William Sandeson‘s murder trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Sandeson, 24, is charged with the first-degree murder of Taylor Samson, 22.

Monday, the court heard the continuation of Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Sandra Johnston’s testimony. The seven-man, seven-woman jury also heard from Mackenzie Ruthven, the girlfriend of Samson.

Ruthven told the court that she and Samson had been dating for six months when he disappeared. She testified that on August, 15, 2015 she and Samson were supposed to a bar in downtown Halifax with friends. However, he stepped out for a few minutes and never returned.

Ruthven was emotional as she testified, often stopping to compose herself. She told the court that despite Samson trying to hide his involvement with drugs from her, she was well aware.

Global’s Natasha Pace and Cory McGraw will be live blogging from inside Nova Scotia Supreme Court.