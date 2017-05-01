Canmore RCMP investigate after man tries to lure teen to his van with candy

RCMP in Canmore, Alta., said they are investigating a possible luring attempt on Sunday evening.

It happened at around 5 p.m. in the area of Lady MacDonald Drive near Lady MacDonald Crescent.

Police said a girl in her early teens was walking when a man in a vehicle slowed down and spoke to her.

According to an RCMP news release, it’s alleged the man told the girl “I have candy, come in my van.”

Investigators said the girl didn’t respond and instead ran away.

The vehicle is described as a newer-model, silver SUV similar to a Nissan Pathfinder.

The man is described as being in his mid-30s with short brown hair and a beard.

Police patrolled the area, but no one matching the description was located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516 or contact Crime Stoppers.