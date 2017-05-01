‘Anne With an ‘E’: American Netflix messes with Canadian classic

Canadians and people around the world are familiar with Anne Shirley of beloved Canadian TV show Anne of Green Gables. It’s almost like a Canadian rite of passage to learn about Anne’s adventures, and the majority of us can joyfully explain the raspberry cordial scene or the young girl’s burning crush for school pal Gilbert Blythe.

So it seems almost sacrilegious to mess with the formula, to take something so pure and straightforwardly Canadian and put it through the Hollywood machine. That’s precisely what American Netflix has done with the (originally CBC) production of Anne, which starts up on the U.S. streaming service on May 12. The company isn’t even going with the original title, either; its changed it to Anne With an ‘E’, referring to one of Anne’s idiosyncratic quotes from the novel.

This is a relatively new development — up until now, Netflix had been advertising the show as Anne. Somehow, along the way, the title got changed; the reason why is anybody’s guess, but most likely, it all comes down to marketing. On a streaming service offering titles like Riverdale and other racy teen shows, how can sweet, saccharine Anne compare?

That’s not the only thing Netflix has changed about Anne: CBC’s original poster has clearly been airbrushed and saturated, masking 14-year-old Anne actor Amybeth McNulty’s freckles, imperfect teeth and hair. The background is light, golden and almost dreamlike in comparison to the original poster, which appears far darker, and some might argue, more representative of Prince Edward Island weather.

Many diehard Anne fans and purists aren’t happy with the Anne makeover, especially considering Anne’s story is one of uniqueness, and how she stands out from the herd. To make her simply another perfect-looking being deflates the very essence of the orphan’s tale.

They're seriously calling that new Anne of Green Gables "Anne With An E"? Man, even I know that's messed up. — Pete Milan (@PeteMilan) April 20, 2017

I'm pissed that #AnneCBC is being marketed to American viewers as Anne With An E on @Netflix and they are calling it theirs. #annetheseries — Rational Protagonist (@rvpaquet) April 20, 2017

We are a house full of Anne (with an "e") Shirleys. We, none of us, recognize this imposter. https://t.co/IURDOafWb3 — Laura England Miller (@mrsdkmiller) April 18, 2017

CBC even asked some people on the streets of Charlottetown, P.E.I., what they thought of the “adjusted” poster. Most of them were none-too-pleased, calling it too “Hollywood.” One woman said that “it looks like they’re trying to make her look more glamorous or prettier or something.”

Anne of Green Gables is a 1908 novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery which has seen many screen adaptations around the world. Arguably, the most popular TV version is the 1985 version starring Megan Follows as Anne. YTV just recently released its own version, L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables.

A media spokesperson for Netflix in the U.S. declined to comment on this story.

Global News has reached out to Kate Macdonald Butler, the granddaughter of Lucy Maud Montgomery and the president of the Heirs of L.M. Montgomery Inc., for comment.