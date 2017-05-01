Billy Ray changes his name to Cyrus, remakes ‘Achy Breaky Heart’

Billy Ray Cyrus is shedding two-thirds of his name.

The longtime country singer and father to Miley Cyrus told Rolling Stone Country about his plans to legally change his name. “After August 25, I will be the artist formerly known as Billy Ray,” he announced.

“I’m just going by my last name Cyrus. I always went by Cyrus, and I begged Mercury Records to call me Cyrus in the beginning because that’s what I was comfortable with. I’m going to the hospital where I was born in Bellefonte, Kentucky, and legally changing my name.” Bye-bye, ‘Billy Ray’!”

The artist soon-to-be formerly known as Billy Ray Cyrus made the news public amid the 25th anniversary of Achy Breaky Heart, the number one hit single that forever etched his name in country music history. In celebration of the milestone anniversary, Cyrus re-recorded the famous track.

Cyrus is currently working on a new album, as well as starring on the upcoming second season of Still the King.