Body found along Bedford shoreline
Halifax police say a body was found on the shoreline in Bedford on Sunday morning.
In a release, police said they responded to the area of Shore Drive and Hatchery Lane after the body of an adult male was discovered at around 6:30 a.m.
They are still in the processing of identifying the deceased, and contacting family members.
At this time, they are not treating the death as suspicious.
