Crime
April 30, 2017 12:18 pm

Body found along Bedford shoreline

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they body was found early Sunday morning.

Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean
Halifax police say a body was found on the shoreline in Bedford on Sunday morning.

In a release, police said they responded to the area of Shore Drive and Hatchery Lane after the body of an adult male was discovered at around 6:30 a.m.

They are still in the processing of identifying the deceased, and contacting family members.

At this time, they are not treating the death as suspicious.

