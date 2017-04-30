2 injured after fight breaks out in Toronto’s Liberty Village
Two men were taken to hospital after a fight broke out in Toronto’s Liberty Village on Sunday.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. about a fight between a large group of men at Fraser Avenue and Liberty Street.
When police and EMS arrived, they found one man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
EMS said the man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another man was also taken to local hospital.
No word on suspects at this time.
