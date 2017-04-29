Edmonton Oilers fly home for Game 3, soar to top of Vegas odds for Stanley Cup

They’ve turned heads around the hockey world and electrified Edmonton hockey fans by taking a 2-0 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks and now Las Vegas is taking notice of the Oilers.

On Saturday, a prominent online oddsmaker gave the Oilers three-to-one odds to capture this year’s Stanley Cup, the best odds of any NHL team in the playoffs right now.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the second-favourites at seven-to-two and the Washington Capitals after that at 17-to-four, according to vegasinsider.com.

Led by captain Connor McDavid, the young Oilers have been turning heads all season, especially with their improved team defence and the spectacular play of netminder Cam Talbot.

On Friday, the Oilers won a hard-fought 2-1 game against the Ducks in Anaheim, giving them an enviable 2-0 series lead as they head home to Edmonton for Game 3 at Rogers Place on Sunday afternoon.

The team’s plane arrived in Alberta’s capital from California to a hero’s welcome on Saturday afternoon as the Edmonton International Airport erected a massive, four-storey, orange “Let’s Go Oilers” banner over one of its buildings.

The hockey club has electrified its long-suffering supporters this year with its first playoff appearance since 2006, when the team made a Cinderella-type run to the Stanley Cup finals.

Many overjoyed Oilers fans have followed the team on its post-season road games to San Jose in the first round and Anaheim in the second round, and could be heard loudly chanting “let’s go Oilers” at the games in California.