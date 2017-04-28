Edmonton Oilers’ fans catching flights to Anaheim for Game 2

While thousands of fans will be heading to Rogers Place Friday night to watch Game 2 of the Oilers/Ducks series and thousands of more people will be heading to local pubs and bars to watch the game, some fans were catching flights to Anaheim Friday morning to watch the game in person.

3 diehard #oilers fans (and cousins) booked a last minute trip to #Anaheim for game 2. They say they're pumped to be in "enemy territory" pic.twitter.com/AljUwxGnPw — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) April 28, 2017

Carol Edwards and her daughter Delaney were at the Edmonton International Airport early Friday ready to take off to Anaheim. The trip was a gift for Delaney for graduating university.

Potentially best mom ever? This mom gave her daughter a trip to Anaheim to see #oilers game 2 as her graduation present! #yeg pic.twitter.com/KOwFsvUCDy — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) April 28, 2017

“I think it’ll be exciting. We watched Wednesday’s game and it looked like there was lots of Oilers’ fans there too, so I think it’ll be very exciting,” Carol said.

“It’s pretty exciting. Hopefully they can continue winning,” Delaney said.

A family of four was also on their way to Anaheim. They initially booked the trips months earlier to go to Disneyland, but they also bought tickets for Game 2 once the Oilers and Ducks series schedule was released.

This family of 4 sporting #oilers jerseys as they make their way to #Anaheim. Trip to Disneyland planned for months coincides with game 2 pic.twitter.com/DUsm79MuNx — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) April 28, 2017

“I’m so excited. Actually, the highlight has changed from Disneyland for me to the hockey game,” mom said.

“I’m pretty excited. Last time the Oilers were in the playoffs I was like four so it’s pretty exciting,” daughter said.

Oilers excitement could be felt at the airport not just from travellers heading to Anaheim but from staff as well were wearing Oilers gear.

Oilers’ fans were also displaying their passion for the team on Edmonton roads before Friday’s game.