Want to go to an Oilers playoff game? Get ready to pay up

Hockey fans are paying big bucks to watch the Edmonton Oilers going head-to-head against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place in their second-round series.

A game-by-game average ticket price breakdown by TickPick shows the Oilers first home game in the series is three times more expensive than Game 1 in Anaheim on Wednesday.

According to TickPick, an online marketplace for events tickets, the average ticket price for Game 3 in Edmonton is US$624.88, while the average price for Wednesday’s series opener was US$208.39.

The news gets worse for fans still hoping to get their hands on tickets for one of the Edmonton home games. The average price on TickPick for Game 4 is US$626.43 and US$801.53 for Game 6.

If the series goes to Game 7 and Oilers’ fans are thinking of getting “cheap” tickets and flying down to Anaheim for the series finale, think again.

The comparitively cheaper ticket prices in Anaheim won’t last the entire series according to the online marketplace. TickPick’s breakdown shows tickets for Game 7 are going for an average of $1,110.