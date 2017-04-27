Oilers watch party sells out in 30 minutes; people re-selling $5 charity tickets for profit

Tickets for Friday’s Edmonton Oilers watch party at Rogers Place for Game 2 of the series against the Ducks sold out in 30 minutes.

All 18,000 tickets available to watch the away game at the Oilers’ barn in Edmonton were snapped up after going on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Just incredible response,” said Stew MacDonald, vice president of revenue with the Oilers Entertainment Group. “We certainly should know not to be surprised as the passion of our fans, but just another illustration of how much they mean to the team and how much the team means to them.”

Tickets are just $5 but there are concerns they’re being resold at an inflated price online. Global News found tickets being sold for as high as $47 on Vivid Seats and $55 USD on StubHub.

Proceeds from the $5 ticket sales support the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the OEG vows to protect that.

“If they are attempting to sell it above that, we are constantly looking on the marketplace for those,” MacDonald said.

“If we identify who you are, we can guarantee now that any future ticket purchases you have — either for this event or other Oilers’ events coming up — will be voided by Oilers Entertainment Group. So, you are taking significant risk.

“This event is a charity event, it’s intended for families to come out and enjoy Rogers Place at a very low price point and support local communities and it’s important to us that we protect the integrity of that,” MacDonald said.

He explained there’s a warning to anyone buying a watch party ticket that the tickets are not for resale.

“If someone is considering reselling, best they think not to do that.”

The OEG also has staff monitoring resale websites and identifying those trying to sell watch party tickets.

“We fully embrace fan-to-fan resale during our home games throughout the playoffs and year round, but when it comes to for-charity event that’s intended to drive families into Rogers Place, we’re going to do everything we can to protect the integrity of that and allow the maximum number of families to come,” MacDonald stressed.

While the watch party at Rogers Place is sold out, there is still space in the Molson Hockey House and Ford Hall for fans who would like to watch Friday’s game on a giant LED screen. Access to Molson Hockey House is free of charge and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. All guests must be 18 or older. There are no seats. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

In hopes of getting more fans into Rogers Place, the Oilers will be opening up Ford Hall. Families can watch Game 2 on the giant LED screen. Access is available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no seating for this event.