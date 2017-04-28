StubHub pulls down all Edmonton Oilers watch party tickets; will not benefit from charity event

StubHub has taken down all listings from people attempting to re-sell Edmonton Oilers watch party tickets after learning the profit from the tickets goes to charity.

Cameron Papp with StubHub said the company had no idea the tickets benefited the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“We actually didn’t notice until this morning,” Papp said Friday. “We do have a team that we call our catalogue team that keeps track of these type of events and whenever they do see an event that looks to be of charitable nature, then we make sure that we take it down.

“We are now going to reach out to the Oilers Foundation too, to see if we can work with them to donate any of the proceeds that have already been made off of that.”

Papp said any of the tickets already purchased on StubHub will still work for the watch party.

The website has also installed a pop-up that shows up whenever someone attempts to search for the watch party tickets on StubHub.

“Due to the charitable nature of this event, tickers aren’t available for resale on StubHub,” reads the popup.

“Whenever possible, StubHub continues to use our brand to support great causes and charitable endeavors, and will not profit from qualifying charity or benefit events. We appreciate your understanding. Go Oilers!”

Tickets for Friday’s watch party at Rogers Place went on sale Thursday morning and all 18,000 sold out in 30 minutes.

While the watch party at Rogers Place is sold out, there is still space in the Molson Hockey House and Ford Hall for fans who would like to watch Friday’s game on a giant LED screen. Access is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Access to Molson Hockey House is free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All guests must be 18 or older. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“We could potentially have over 22,000 people in the building to watch the game,” OEG CEO Bob Nicholson said Thursday in Anaheim.

There is no seating for the events in Molson Hockey House nor Ford Hall.

With files from Emily Mertz.