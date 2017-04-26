Edmonton Oilers fans gear up for Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

Round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs gets underway Wednesday night and the Edmonton Oilers are in Anaheim to face the Ducks.

It will be a clash of orange, as the Ducks are encouraging their fans to “Paint It Orange.” Orange ‘Let’s go Ducks” towels were draped on the back of the seats at Anaheim’s Honda Centre ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Bars and pubs will be packed as Oilers fans gear up for more playoff action; as will Rogers Place, where another Orange Crush watch party will be held.

Because of the popularity of the watch parties, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will sell 50/50 tickets, with a portion of the jackpot going to a local charity.

“At our last round of watch parties we actually had fans showing up on the concourse asking our guest services people if they could purchase 50/50 tickets,” said Natalie Minckler, executive director of the EOCF.

“We thought, ‘you know what? This is something that fans want to have.'”

50/50 is extremely popular in Edmonton. Thanks in part to a $76,000 rollover, the 50/50 jackpot at the Oilers’ first home playoff game was $336,995. David and Tanya Idzan went home with the prize.

The Oilers finished just behind the Ducks in the regular-season standings but won the season series between the teams.

Before leaving for Anaheim on Tuesday, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said he likes playing the Ducks and he’s ready for an intense series.

“I think every guy has a team that they like to play against and in the regular season it was me against Anaheim,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you why I like playing against them. It seems to work out against them.

“It’s a new story now, it’s a new series.”

Captain Connor McDavid believes it goes back to how big and strong Draisaitl is.

“He’s been real good against them,” he said Tuesday.

Watch below: Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl likes playing the Ducks: ‘It’s going to be intense’

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 goes down in Anaheim on Friday before the Oilers head back for Game 3 on Sunday in Edmonton.