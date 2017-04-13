Show me the money! Edmonton Oilers fans embrace 50/50 ‘phenomenon’

Edmonton Oilers fans sure love their 50/50 lottery.

On Wednesday night, David and Tanya Idzan took home $336,995 – the biggest draw in Oilers history.

The jackpot started at more than $76,000 after the 50/50 went unclaimed on March 25.

In total, Oilers fans won more than $3 million during the regular season, averaging just under $75,000 per game.

That also means the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation raised $3 million for charity.

“50/50 in our market is such a phenomenon,” Natalie Minckler said.

“Many of the NHL teams call us and say, ‘How do you do it? What are you doing that grows the pot so substantially?’ And really, it’s the support of our fans. It’s part of the game-day experience. They come in to Rogers Place, they get their drink, they get something to eat and they buy their 50/50 ticket.”

Every 50/50 vendor has a lineup. As the #Oilers begin play in the second period, the jackpot is at $329,020. #yeg pic.twitter.com/Et9Wzm3RNW — Ryan Jespersen (@ryanjespersen) April 13, 2017

So, how does Edmonton compare to other teams?

On the opening night of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the winner in Montreal took home just over $39,000. In Pittsburgh, the 50/50 winner nabbed $30,000 and in Ottawa, the pot was $24,000. In Minnesota, the big winner walked away with $10,000.

To put that in perspective, Edmonton’s payout is three times the amount of the other four games combined.

“To have the support of our fans is just extraordinary,” Minckler said.

“For our community foundation, it means the world because it allows us to invest back into the community with lots of different organizations… on programs that really focus on education, health and wellness for youth.”

Wednesday night, the charity to share in the prize was Ronald McDonald House.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, the largest 50/50 jackpot in Edmonton Oilers history was $154,167 in September 2015.