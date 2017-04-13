Couple wins $336K Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot

David and Tanya Idzan are $336,995 richer after winning a record-high Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot on Wednesday night.

The total was so high at Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the San Jose Sharks thanks, in part, to a carryover from a previous game.

It’s the biggest 50/50 jackpot in the team’s history, according to the Oilers Entertainment Group.

Congrats to David & Tanya Idzan tonight's #Oilers 50/50 winners of $336,995 with ticket 159559C! Thank you for supporting @RMHCNA! pic.twitter.com/fhKrPaJ8du — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) April 13, 2017

As if the game wasn’t exciting enough, fans took to Twitter to share their reaction as the jackpot climbed higher and higher as the game went on.

50/50 is $336,000. In some cities that would be the yearly total. #LetsGoOilers — Chris Scheetz (@ChrisScheetz) April 13, 2017

Prior to Wednesday night, the largest 50/50 jackpot in Edmonton Oilers history was $154,167 in September 2015.

The jackpot started at $76,125 after the 50/50 went unclaimed on March 25.

Back in July 2014, the Edmonton Eskimos went through a similar situation when a jackpot of more than $70,000 went unclaimed.

A total of $71,732 carried over to a future game, drawing a massive crowd of buyers. Twenty-year-old Connor Croken went on to claim the $348,534 jackpot.