Couple wins $336K Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot
David and Tanya Idzan are $336,995 richer after winning a record-high Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot on Wednesday night.
The total was so high at Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the San Jose Sharks thanks, in part, to a carryover from a previous game.
IN PHOTOS: Edmonton Oilers fans take in 1st NHL playoff game in 11 years
It’s the biggest 50/50 jackpot in the team’s history, according to the Oilers Entertainment Group.
As if the game wasn’t exciting enough, fans took to Twitter to share their reaction as the jackpot climbed higher and higher as the game went on.
Prior to Wednesday night, the largest 50/50 jackpot in Edmonton Oilers history was $154,167 in September 2015.
The jackpot started at $76,125 after the 50/50 went unclaimed on March 25.
READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot starts at $76K Wednesday
Back in July 2014, the Edmonton Eskimos went through a similar situation when a jackpot of more than $70,000 went unclaimed.
A total of $71,732 carried over to a future game, drawing a massive crowd of buyers. Twenty-year-old Connor Croken went on to claim the $348,534 jackpot.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.