IN PHOTOS: Edmonton Oilers fans take in 1st NHL playoff game in 11 years

Proudly dressed in their finest orange and blue attire, Edmonton Oilers fans flocked to Rogers Place Wednesday night for the team’s first playoff game in more than a decade.

The last playoff game held in Edmonton was in June 2006 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fernando Pisani was the last Oiler to score a goal in the post-season.

@EdmontonOilers are warming up! I got shivers going down my spine! pic.twitter.com/MYpFta0cLg — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 13, 2017

The playoff excitement has been building for weeks. The Oilers clinched their spot in the post-season on March 28 with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The arena was a sea of orange when the puck dropped at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the excitement leading into Wednesday night’s game.

