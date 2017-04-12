Edmonton sports

More
Features
April 12, 2017 10:29 pm
Updated: April 12, 2017 10:35 pm

IN PHOTOS: Edmonton Oilers fans take in 1st NHL playoff game in 11 years

By Online Journalist  Global News

Blair Gladue cheers on the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A A

Proudly dressed in their finest orange and blue attire, Edmonton Oilers fans flocked to Rogers Place Wednesday night for the team’s first playoff game in more than a decade.

The last playoff game held in Edmonton was in June 2006 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fernando Pisani was the last Oiler to score a goal in the post-season.

 

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers make playoffs for 1st time since 2006: What’s changed in the last 11 years?

The playoff excitement has been building for weeks. The Oilers clinched their spot in the post-season on March 28 with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

The arena was a sea of orange when the puck dropped at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at some of the excitement leading into Wednesday night’s game.

Blair Gladue

Blair Gladue cheers near a police officer on the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans take to the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL playoff in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans get their picture taken with the Wayne Gretzky statue before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL playoff in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans kick stuffed sharks before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans take to the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL playoff in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
HKN SHARKS OILERS 20170412

Edmonton Oilers fans take to the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the NHL playoff in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Blair Gladue

Blair Gladue cheers on the streets before the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks during first round of the playoffs in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
oilers-game1

Edmonton Oilers fans head into Rogers Place for Game 1 of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
oilers-game13

Edmonton Oilers fans head into Rogers Place for Game 1 of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
oilers-game12

Edmonton Oilers fans head into Rogers Place for Game 1 of the playoffs against the San Jose Sharks Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

 

Watch below: Ongoing coverage of the Edmonton Oilers making the NHL playoffs

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers pictures
Edmonton Oilers Playoffs
Edmonton sports
Lets go oilers
NHL Playoffs
Oilers Game 1 pictures
Oilers playoffs
orange crush
Rogers Place
San Jose Sharks

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News