Man assaulted at Halifax motel
A A
A 39-year-old man was assaulted at the Chebucto Inn on Lady Hammond Road in Halifax on Saturday.
Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the hotel shortly after 8 a.m. to respond to an “injured party”.
They said the man was invited into a room by some men he didn’t know and was assaulted inside. The suspects allegedly left the scene in a car shortly after.
There is currently no suspect description available. Police say they are continuing to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.