Crime
April 29, 2017 4:49 pm

Man assaulted at Halifax motel

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News

Police said they were called to the Chebucto Inn to investigate an assault on Saturday, April 29.

A 39-year-old man was assaulted at the Chebucto Inn on Lady Hammond Road in Halifax on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the hotel shortly after 8 a.m. to respond to an “injured party”.

They said the man was invited into a room by some men he didn’t know and was assaulted inside. The suspects allegedly left the scene in a car shortly after.

There is currently no suspect description available. Police say they are continuing to investigate.

 

