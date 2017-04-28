Traffic
April 28, 2017 10:22 pm

Several dead and injured in crash on Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Coquitlam RCMP say a number of people were involved in a two-car collision on Lougheed Highway Friday evening.

While the police would not specify how many people were injured or dead, officers confirmed the crash involved fatalities.

The accident has caused the closure of Lougheed Highway in both directions between Pitt River Road and Como Lake Road.

More to come…

