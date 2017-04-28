Nanaimo RCMP investigating possible hate crime

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a man was allegedly held and beaten in a downtown Nanaimo hotel on Thursday morning.

The victim, who was a businessman visiting Nanaimo, met another man at a “licensed premise” and both left together to a hotel room, according to RCMP.

While in the hotel room, the victim alleges he was assaulted, tied up, threatened and had some of his property stolen.

The victim suffered several injuries and was taken to hospital, where he required surgery.

Police are looking into whether this was a hate motivated crime.

“We are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect in this crime,” Nanaimo RCMP Corp. Jon Stuart said in a statement.

“We [are] also trying to determine if the victim was targeted based on his sexual orientation.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male around 30 years old with a medium build. He is balding in the front and has a moustache and goatee. He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with dark jeans and flip flops.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP or Crime Stoppers.