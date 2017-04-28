London man, 65, charged in connection with Walnut Street apartment fire

London police have charged a 65-year-old London man following an apartment fire in the city’s west end.

Officers and the London Fire Department responded to an emergency call from 85 Walnut Street on March 12.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a working apartment fire.

According to police, three tenants were taken to hospital.

Two of the residents suffered minor injuries and a third sustained critical injuries. All three have been released from hospital.

Following an investigation with the assistance of the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, police arrested Brendan Finnerty on Friday.

According to police, Finnerty has been charged with:

Arson with disregard for human life

Arson causing property damage

The fire caused approximately $85,000 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

An anonymous web tip can be sent to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.