Pedestrian dies after hit by transport truck

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a transport truck in Oakville.

Halton police say an Oakville man, 39, died in hospital Thursday after he was struck on Dundas Street, east of Post Road, on Wednesday evening.

The driver of the truck, 32, from Brampton, was not hurt.

Police are still investigating and have not indicated if any charges will be laid.

They say the name of the man who died will not be released at the request of the family.