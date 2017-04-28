$61M Saskatoon road project budget targeting residential streets

City officials say part of their $61 million budget for the 2017 building better roads program will target streets and sidewalks in residential neighbourhoods.

Crews expect to improve 205 kilometres of residential roadways in more than 44 neighbourhoods during the year.

Officials say significant investment will be seen in areas like Parkridge, Nutana and Mount Royal.

“It’s not a neighbourhood or a ward type priority system, it’s really based on road condition,” Jeff Jorgenson, the city’s transportation and utilities general manager, said.

“Because of the age and the time it’s been since the last treatment, those neighbourhoods just tended to get more roadwork than some other neighbourhoods.”

Major projects for the year include intersection improvements at 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive, and 51st Street and Warman Road.

Extensive water and sewer upgrades will also be undertaken and over the next ten years, the remaining 4,850 lead water service pipes in the city will be replaced.

“Improving what’s under our roads is also a significant portion of this construction season,” Jorgenson said.

“Residents will also see more 24-hour work, night work and an efficient, coordinated approach to how neighbourhood infrastructure is updated.”