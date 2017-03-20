Saskatoon investing $43.3M to replace water mains, lead service lines

The City of Saskatoon plans to spend $43.3 million to replace aging water mains, sewer mains and lead service lines.

This is almost four times the annual budget for underground pipe renewal.

“Saskatoon is fortunate to have some of the best quality drinking water in Canada,” Reid Corbett, the director of Saskatoon Water, said in a statement.

“We can attribute this to the high regulatory standards we meet, our professional and highly-skilled staff, and our commitment to investing in state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to serve a growing city and region.”

The federal and provincial governments are providing $15.8 million and $7.9 million in funding respectively.

Federal funding is coming from its Clean Water Wastewater Fund, which provides funds for renewal of water and wastewater infrastructure.

In 2017, the city plans to replace approximately 900 lead water service pipes, rehabilitate around 15 kilometres of water mains and re-line approximately 22 kilometres of sanitary sewer mains.