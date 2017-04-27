Quebec Anglophone community groups get $1M in federal funding

The Quebec Community Groups Network, an Anglophone umbrella group, has chosen 10 organizations to receive $1 million in federal funding.

“We’re really all about making our communities stronger,” QCGN board member, James Hughes explained Thursday.

The Community Innovation Fund is supporting the projects to create opportunities for youth, new arrivals and seniors.

The NDG Food Depot, NDG Senior Citizen’s Council, New Hope Senior Citizens Centre, Youth Employment Services (Yes Montreal), the Park Extension Youth Organization, and Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre/Desta Black Youth Network are all Montreal organizations that will receive thousands from the fund from May 2017 until March 2019.

“We are really excited, the program that we have in mind could be transformational for the clients we serve in Little Burgundy,” Tyndale St-Georges executive director Liz Falco said Thursday.

Representatives from the organizations say the financial support will go a long way.

Anglophones are generally well integrated into Quebec society, but many of the groups say they’re battling isolation in the Anglo youth and seniors.

“We have much older clients and a lot of times their families are no longer in Quebec, they’ve gone to Alberta or Ontario, so these people are alone,” explained Sheri McLeod from the NDG Senior Citizens’ Council.

It is a similar feeling of isolation felt among some Quebec youth.

“We see about 4,000 people a year and they aren’t integrated. They’re talented and eager to work, but there are challenges. We work with them, but it is a challenge,” said Youth Employment Services’ Iris Unger.

The QCGN will oversee the various projects and make a case that communities groups like these should continue to receive federal support after 2019.