Chemicals found in storage unit ‘consistent’ with non-active drug lab

Police say the discovery of chemicals inside a StorageMart storage unit on 328 Commissioners Rd. W. in London, Ont., is “consistent” with a non-active drug lab.

Dozens of police, firefighters and paramedics descended on the complex Tuesday, to what police describe as a clandestine drug synthesis operation. The storage unit had been sold to a member of the public by auction.

The RCMP Clandestine Lab Team was brought in to help London Police Service’s Guns and Drugs Section, London Fire Services, and EMS to remove chemicals from the site.

Police continue to investigate, and cannot confirm the type of drug operation found.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com.