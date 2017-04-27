Affordable housing project in southwest Calgary to add 161 units

Construction is underway on a new affordable housing complex to provide homes for over 200 Calgarians in the southwest Calgary community of Glamorgan.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, federal Veterans Affiars Minister Kent Hehr and Alberta Housing Minister Lori Sigurdson helped officially break ground at the site of the Horizon Housing project on Thursday.

The new development will house Calgarians experiencing mental health challenges, limited mobility and those living below the poverty line.

“It’s very surreal for us to stand here with all of you – our friends, and our neighbours, some of our greatest supporters, to celebrate what’s truly a wonderful beginning for so many people,” said Kim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Housing.

The province is providing $18 million for the Elbow Valley Lands Affordable Housing Development, which will offer two and three-bedroom units, as well as three-bedroom townhouses.

“We are proud to support this significant project that will provide new homes and supportive services to many Calgarians,” Sigurdson said in a media release.

On its website, Horizon Housing said at the request of residents, it is relocating all traffic access to the complex away from the rear lane behind Glamorgan Cresent SW to 45 Street SW.

The complex is expected to open in fall 2018.