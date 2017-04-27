Edmonton police offering $40K rewards to help solve 5 homicides

Five new rewards of $40,000 are now available to the public if information brought forward to police leads investigators to the resolution of five homicide cases.

“We’re hopeful these reward moneys will be the impetus to motivate someone to come forward with critical information that will significantly advance these investigations,” EPS homicide Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter said in a media release Thursday morning.

“Our priority as investigators is to deliver some answers to family members and loved ones who have struggled with the nightmare of not knowing what happened to their loved ones for far too long.”

The rewards will be available for the next three years in relation to the following five homicides:

Dylan Koshman

Dylan Koshman was 21 when he disappeared in October 2008. He was last seen by his roommates walking away from his home in the area of 104 Street and 33 Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2008.

Police said he had been drinking, got into an argument with his roommates and was asked to leave.

Koshman’s girlfriend reported him missing to police four days later. His family has not seen or heard from him since.

In late March of this year, police said homicide detectives were involved in the case. A hotline was set up for tips on Koshman’s case. The phone number is 780-391-5444.

David Labelle

David Labelle was 30 years old when he was shot and killed in a west Edmonton home. Police were called to the area of 133 Street and 155 Avenue at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 22 after shots were fired inside an area home.

Labelle went to a neighbour for help while the suspect fled the area, investigators said at the time. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died later that night.

Police said there were several people present at the time of the shooting.

Robert Loyer

Shortly before 1 a.m. on May 5, 2016, officers were called to an area near 106 Avenue just west of 96 Street where they found a man on the ground bleeding.

Robert Loyer, 46, died in hospital as a result of blunt force trauma, police said. Six to seven people were seen fleeing the area at when the incident unfolded, according to police.

Gherezghiher (Gary) Yemane

On May 27, 2016, Gherezghiher (Gary) Yemane, 63, died from multiple gunshot wounds he suffered while out for an evening walk in the area of Ozerna Road, between 69 Street and 165 Avenue.

Investigators believe he was randomly targeted and shot several times.

Leonardo Duran Ibanez

Leonardo Ibanez, 42, of Colombia died on Nov. 13, 2016 in what police called an “extremely heinous” attack.

Police said he was walking home with a friend in the area of 119 Avenue and 97 Street when he was confronted by a group of men and women.

The suspects allegedly assaulted the men, “repeatedly punching one… in the face, while pushing the other to the ground, before repeatedly kicking the 42-year-old man in the head,” police said at the time.

It’s believed the group ran away, leaving Ibanez unconscious and the other with minor injuries.

Paramedics arrived and were able to revive the 42-year-old but he died from his injuries later that afternoon.

These five new rewards are on top of 31 rewards of $40,000 being offered in connection with unsolved Edmonton homicides. To see the list of cases involved, visit the Edmonton Police Service’s website.