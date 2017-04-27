Traffic
April 27, 2017 9:22 am

Man sent to hospital after south Edmonton collision

By Web Producer  Global News

A person is sent to hospital following a single vehicle collision in south Edmonton, Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Emergency crews were called to a collision on Edmonton’s south side Thursday morning.

A vehicle appeared to have crashed into a barrier along a stretch of 17 Street, north of Whitemud Drive.

A man was taken to hospital, but there’s no word on the severity of his injuries.

There has been no confirmation on the cause of the collision.

