Man sent to hospital after south Edmonton collision
Emergency crews were called to a collision on Edmonton’s south side Thursday morning.
A vehicle appeared to have crashed into a barrier along a stretch of 17 Street, north of Whitemud Drive.
A man was taken to hospital, but there’s no word on the severity of his injuries.
There has been no confirmation on the cause of the collision.
