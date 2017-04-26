Police locate finder of wallet belonging to missing Burlington senior

The finder of a wallet connected to the case of a senior missing since last summer has contacted police following a public appeal for information.

Police announced Tuesday that a brown Fossil wallet belonging to Helen Robertson, 79, had been discovered by Burlington city staff in Norton Park, but they suspected the item had been moved from its original location.

Police are searching the area of Appleby Line and Harrison Court in Burlington after a boy came forward Tuesday night.

WATCH ABOVE: A brown wallet was found in a car prompting another police search for 79-year-old Helen Robertson, who has been missing since July. Lama Nicolas reports.

The youth had been fishing in Bronte Creek and found the wallet while walking up an embankment, police said.

He then went to an event at Norton Park and planned on turning it in to police, but accidentally left the wallet behind and went home.

READ MORE: City worker finds wallet belonging to missing Burlington senior

“At the time, the youth did not know the significance of this wallet and investigators are grateful that he came forward,” Halton police said in a press release.

Robertson, an Alzheimer’s sufferer known to walk long distances, has been missing since July 5, 2016.

With files from Kerri Breen