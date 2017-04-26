Saskatoon looks to solar power to generate electricity

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark wants Saskatoon to become a solar power city.

His comments came at an open house for the city’s solar panel demonstration site.

“This project is designed to develop a practical understanding of the actual operational characteristics of solar power panels in Saskatoon’s climate,” Mayor Clark said, adding that solar energy is becoming a more affordable option for the city.

“This is a great opportunity to increase awareness of alternative forms of electrical generation, such as solar power, while fostering relationships between industry and schools in our city.”

The power generation co-operative involves contributions from Saskatoon Light & Power, the Saskatchewan Environmental Society and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Officials hope it will help develop an understanding of how solar panels work in Saskatoon’s climate.

“Developing a better understanding of the operational characteristics of solar power panels will lead to wider adoption of renewable technologies and practices for industry in Saskatchewan, Dr. Larry Rosia, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic, said.

“This is an exciting applied research project for all of those involved.”

Saskatchewan Environmental Society president Peter Prebble said the project will help demonstrate the practicability of solar power in the province.